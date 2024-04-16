2 people facing trafficking charges after P.E.I. RCMP search

RCMP said two people are facing charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence in West St. Peters, P.E.I., in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers said they arrested a 38-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man from West St. Peters following a targeted traffic stop on Friday.

After the traffic stop, police said they executed a search warrant at the residence, where they said they seized suspected cocaine, a prohibited Taser device, Canadian currency, and contraband cigarettes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about drugs in their community are asked to contact their local police detachment or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

