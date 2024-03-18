2 teens, 1 man facing charges for driving ATVs aggressively in Antigonish: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP has arrested three people after multiple all-terrain vehicle (ATV) complaints in Antigonish, N.S., on Saturday.
Police say they responded to multiple reports of two ATVs driving aggressively around Antigonish, almost hitting pedestrians and vehicles from around 7:42 p.m. to 10 p.m.
According to a news release Monday, police say officers observed the ATVs driving without lights on, on the roadway going against traffic, on sidewalks, and in parking lots.
Police say they tried to stop the vehicles, but the drivers did not stop. Police did not initiate a pursuit due to public safety.
Officers later found the two ATVs and a .22 calibre rifle on one of the ATVs outside of a home in Pomquet, N.S., around 10:15 p.m.
The two drivers of the ATVs and a passenger were found inside the home, and were arrested. Police also seized the ATVs and the firearm.
One of the drivers of the ATVs, a 15-year-old youth from Pomquet, is facing multiple charges including:
- flight from peace officer
- dangerous operation
- two counts of failure to comply with undertaking
- careless use of a firearm
- eight counts related to the Off-Highway Vehicles Act
- one count related to the Liquor Control Act
The other driver, a 17-year-old from West River, N.S., is facing the charges of:
- flight from peace officer
- dangerous operation
- eight counts related to the Off-Highway Vehicles Act
Both of the youths were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear back in Antigonish provincial court on May 15.
The passenger of one of the ATVs, a 22-year-old man of Cloverville, N.S., is facing charges under the Off-Highway Vehicles Act and the Liquor Control Act.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Watered-down NDP motion on Palestinian statehood prompts anger, disappointment
The late-night Liberal watering-down of an NDP motion regarding the recognition of Palestinian statehood on Monday prompted anger and disappointment among both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups.
BREAKING Fatal salmonella outbreak linked to contact with snakes, rodents: PHAC
Canada’s public health agency says it is investigating an apparent link between a salmonella outbreak and contact with snakes and feeder rodents.
Photo shows deep inside a melted Fukushima reactor
Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible for compensation in a proposed class action. What to know
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
BREAKING Audit finds 2 B.C. toxic drug harm-reduction programs weren't effectively implemented
An audit of two harm-reduction programs meant to reduce toxic drug-related deaths in B.C. found the initiatives 'weren't effectively implemented.'
A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumour mill. That's a tall order
The late Queen Elizabeth II used to say that the Royal Family has to be seen to be believed.
14 of the 15 worst cities for air pollution in U.S. and Canada were north of the border last year: report
Air quality in Canada is now worse than in the U.S., according to the 6th Annual World Air Quality Report. Of the 15 most polluted cities in the two countries, 14 were in Canada.
Brian Mulroney was 'always taking the call, or making the call': former governor general
Former Canadian governor general Michaëlle Jean is remembering Brian Mulroney as 'a strong voice,' and caring man who never hesitated to pick up the phone.
Top 5 worst places for bed bugs in Canada all located in one province
The top five Canadian cities with the worst bed bugs are located in Ontario, according to Orkin Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible for compensation in a proposed class action. What to know
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
-
Top 5 worst places for bed bugs in Canada all located in one province
The top five Canadian cities with the worst bed bugs are located in Ontario, according to Orkin Canada.
-
Federation rejects request from Ontario to let retired teachers work more
Ontario's teachers have rebuffed a request from the Ministry of Education to let retired teachers work longer, saying the government needs to come up with a real solution to staff shortages.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 10 Alberta salmonella cases confirmed in outbreak linked to snakes, rodents: PHAC
Ten cases of salmonella have been confirmed in Alberta as part of a cross-Canada outbreak linked to snakes and rodents.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Special weather statement issued for Calgary, 15 to 25 cm of snow expected
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a wide-spread special weather statement that includes Calgary.
-
Calgary water restrictions could start in May as drought looms
Amid growing drought concerns, the City of Calgary is telling residents to prepare for possible water restrictions as early as May.
Edmonton
-
Driver sought in Whyte Avenue hit-and-run that injured mother walking with child
Edmonton police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on Whyte Avenue on Monday and left the scene.
-
Thieves steal truck from dealership, $26K in merchandise from drug store in crime spree: police
Police are looking for two people who broke into two car dealerships and a drug store in Leduc last month.
-
Clareview, Belvedere LRT stations to be closed for 3 weekends for planned maintenance
The city is alerting LRT users about some upcoming station closures on the Capital Line in late March and early April.
Montreal
-
3 more measles cases confirmed in Laval
Five cases of measles have now been reported in Laval.
-
Cold, snow mark the first week of spring in Montreal
While the first half of March in Montreal had above-average temperatures and occasional double-digit warmth, cold and snow are expected to welcome the beginning of spring.
-
Former prime minister Mulroney lying in state as dignitaries, VIPs pay tribute
A solemn parade of dignitaries and VIPs is offering condolences to the family of Brian Mulroney as the former prime minister lies in state near Parliament Hill. A guard of honour gingerly delivered Mulroney's flag-shrouded casket before Governor General Mary Simon entered to pay her respects.
Ottawa
-
Public lines up to pay respects to former prime minister Mulroney
Members of the public joined politicians and dignitaries to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney, as the former prime minister began lying in state near Parliament Hill.
-
Ottawa ranks the 5th worst city for bed bugs in Canada, Orkin Canada says
Ottawa is one of Canada's "bed buggiest" cities, according to a new report.
-
Ottawa councillor wants city to crackdown on 'problematic' properties
An Ottawa city councillor wants the city to do more to crackdown on derelict properties that are the subject of frequent safety concerns and complaints to the city.
London
-
'Standoff' in south London, two people in custody
In a statement to CTV News police said it is in relation to an ongoing investigation and two people have been taken into custody.
-
Life-threatening injuries, 'substantial' diesel fuel spill after London crash
One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in London Tuesday morning. According to London fire, the crash happened on Dundas Street near Creamery Road and one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
-
New slides set to open at East Park
The iconic bullet and caterpillar waterslides that have been part of the park's history since their acquisition from Wally World in 2003, have undergone upgrades to the classic design with new colours, and a shiny smooth surface.
Barrie
-
Charges stayed against woman accused in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
Charges have been stayed against one of the suspects in the alleged abduction and disappearance of Elnaz Hajtamiri.
-
Pair wanted after hit-and-run crash in Barrie's east end, drugs found in car
Police issued arrest warrants for a man and a woman accused of running off after causing a collision in Barrie's east end.
-
Barrie man sentenced as a youth for fatally shooting 17-year-old in 2021
The fate of a Barrie man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a teenager has been decided after the Crown argued to have him sentenced as an adult despite his being under 18 at the time.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. teacher’s Facebook posts showed ‘appalling’ lack of moral judgment
The Ontario College of Teachers has sanctioned a northern Ontario teacher who posted anti-immigrant messages on her Facebook page, along with spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
-
Northern Ont. man loses guns in sexual assault case plea deal
A northern Ontario man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman in the town of Cobalt has taken a plea bargain and is avoiding jail time.
-
Sudbury ranked second in bed bugs, Sault also in the Top 10
Greater Sudbury is the second ‘bed buggiest’ city in Canada, according to rankings released Tuesday by Orkin Canada.
Kitchener
-
Cold case investigation brings police to Six Nations property
Ontario Provincial Police are searching a property on Six Nations of the Grand River territory as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Ellis.
-
Former Dutchie's employees say they took wage disputes to Ont. Ministry of Labour
Two former employees of a Kitchener, Ont., grocer said their Ministry of Labour cases were settled, but only one has been paid what they were allegedly owed.
-
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Guelph encampment
Guelph police say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out at a Guelph encampment Monday night.
Windsor
-
'They think it’s a mortar shell': Canadian military coming to Leamington for ongoing investigation
The Canadian military is coming to Leamington for an ongoing ‘investigation’.
-
'Active investigation' in and around Jackson Park
In a post on social media, police said peope may see a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.
-
Check your lottery tickets: $100,000 winner in Essex County about to expire
If you play the lottery, you might want to check your old tickets.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to sexual assault could be sentenced to 25 years in prison
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault last year.
-
Victim identified in Winnipeg’s latest homicide
Winnipeg police have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide.
-
Rick Bowness stepping away from Jets for 'minor medical procedure'
Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Rick Bowness will not be behind the bench for the team’s next game, the organization announced Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. senior hockey team surprised after acquiring sizable fan base
A senior "A" hockey team from southeast Saskatchewan is quietly gaining a huge following.
-
Armed robbery sees vehicle stolen, 49-year-old arrested in Regina
A Regina man has been charged with armed robbery after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint earlier this month.
-
'It's crunch time': Wolseley hopes to be first Sask. community to win Kraft Hockeyville
Since Kraft Hockeyville began in 2006, no Saskatchewan town has ever won the coveted title, but the Town of Wolseley is hoping to change that this year.
Saskatoon
-
'We have to pivot': Saskatoon ambulance gets stuck in ice ruts
While much of the snow is melting off roadways in the city, some ruts in residential areas have been causing issues for drivers and emergency crews.
-
Saskatoon moves to ban parking near crosswalks
The City of Saskatoon is bringing some changes to marked crosswalks prohibiting drivers from parking near crosswalks.
-
FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending
An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. radio legend George Garrett dead at 89
Legendary Vancouver journalist George Garrett has died. He was 89 years old.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Audit finds 2 B.C. toxic drug harm-reduction programs weren't effectively implemented
An audit of two harm-reduction programs meant to reduce toxic drug-related deaths in B.C. found the initiatives 'weren't effectively implemented.'
-
Laketown Shakedown announces 2024 headliners Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes
One of Vancouver Island's pre-eminent summer music festivals has announced its lineup for the upcoming Canada Day long weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 42-year-old father
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the shooting death of a 42-year-old father of two young boys near Sooke, B.C., last year.
-
Laketown Shakedown announces 2024 headliners Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes
One of Vancouver Island's pre-eminent summer music festivals has announced its lineup for the upcoming Canada Day long weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Audit finds 2 B.C. toxic drug harm-reduction programs weren't effectively implemented
An audit of two harm-reduction programs meant to reduce toxic drug-related deaths in B.C. found the initiatives 'weren't effectively implemented.'
Kelowna
-
Crews battle wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.