

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police say the 2017 death of a victim of an aggravated assault has been ruled a homicide.

Police say 51-year-old Benjamin Loka Lokeny of Halifax, who was not identified at the time of the assault in July 2017, died on Aug. 28, 2017.

Halifax police responded to a call of an injured person at the corner of Buddy Daye and Gottingen Streets.

“Officers found a man with a head injury at the scene,” Halifax police said in a news release. “He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remained until he passed away.”

Police say the medical examiner did an autopsy on Lokeny and, after some in-depth testing, ruled the death a homicide.

“Through the investigation, officers obtained information that Benjamin had been assaulted by another man believed to be known to him,” the police said. “Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Benjamin’s murder and they are asking them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know.”

Anyone with information about Benjamin’s murder is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymoustips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips App.

“Our thoughts remain with Benjamin’s family and friends on the loss of their loved one,” Halifax police said.