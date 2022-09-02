2022 National Lacrosse Championships kick off in Fredericton

The games feature the best athletes under 15 and 18, attracting spectators to Fredericton's Grant Harvey Field. Players and coaches say they're excited about coming to the Maritimes to give it their all. The games feature the best athletes under 15 and 18, attracting spectators to Fredericton's Grant Harvey Field. Players and coaches say they're excited about coming to the Maritimes to give it their all.

