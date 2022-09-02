2022 National Lacrosse Championships kick off in Fredericton

The first major national lacrosse championships that have taken place since the pandemic began kicked off in Fredericton on Friday.

The games feature the best athletes under 15 and 18, attracting spectators to Fredericton's Grant Harvey Field.

"In terms of lacrosse in New Brunswick, it's huge,” said Chris Gallop, the president of Lacrosse New Brunswick. “We chose not to charge for admission to the games in hopes that younger athletes would come in and see the games and maybe give it a chance to play and see what it's like."

Players and coaches say they're excited about coming to the Maritimes to give it their all.

For many, coming east is an adventure all in itself.

"I have a lot of players that have never been on a flight before,” said Ian Magnan, the coach of Team Manitoba U15 and U18. “Both my U15s and my U18s, we're having a great time. New Brunswick has set up a great tournament for us."

About 500 players arrived in New Brunswick from across Canada - as well as their coaches and support.

"I've never been to Fredericton before,” said Cameron Zamonsky, the assistance coach for Team Sask. U15.

“We went zip lining yesterday in a team building event and that was really cool. The landscape is definitely different, a few more hills than Saskatchewan maybe. But really exciting for our guys. Our kids are excited to be here."

Six teams from the Maritimes are competing.

To bolster their team, Prince Edward Island brought in some players from the women's team to fill out their roster.

"They're all super nice so there's nothing wrong with that,” said Leah MacPhail, a member of Team PEI.

“It's just, they're so much bigger but I think it's fine, we can go against them and it's ok."

Many athletes say they're aware the competition is stiff, but add that having fun is their main goal.

"One of the things we really love is we have smaller provinces here and maybe they're not being successful on the scoreboard against maybe, Ontario or B.C., but the smile is still there,” said Gallop.

“They play the full period of the games, and I think it's that. It's the love for the game."

The championships take place Friday through to Sunday.