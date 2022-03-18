25-year-old man identified as Friday morning homicide victim: Halifax police



The victim in an early Friday morning homicide in Halifax has been identified.

Police say the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service identified 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw as the man killed.

“At approximately 2:35 a.m., police responded to a weapons call in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street. Upon arriving on scene, officers located a man in his twenties who had been shot,” Halifax police wrote in a news release.

Police said he was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact police at 902-490-5020.