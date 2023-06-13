$3.6 million given out so far to Nova Scotians impacted by wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross says 7,200 households in Nova Scotia that were forced to evacuate due to wildfires have so far received provincial financial aid.

To date, $3.6 million has been doled out in $500 increments to households that were forced to evacuate due to multiple out-of-control wildfires, The Canadian Red Cross said in a statement Tuesday.

The fires that started in late May wreaked havoc on Nova Scotia, forcing about 16,500 residents between the Shelburne and Halifax areas to evacuate.

In the Tantallon-area, a suburb northwest of Halifax, about 150 homes were destroyed by fires.

In Shelburne County, where the largest recorded wildfire in the province’s history continues to burn, about 50 houses and cottages were destroyed along with 150 other structures.

As of Monday, the Barrington Lake wildfire was measured at about 23,500 hectares and is classified as “being held” — which means it is not expected to move or grow.

The provincial aid program is being administered by the Canadian Red Cross, which said it has recently added a third in-person location to offer support to residents seeking wildfire support.

A crew from Digby fights a wildfire in Maitland Bridge, N.S. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Households that are eligible for the $500 payment that have not yet registered are invited to call 1-800-863-6582 between 12 noon and 7 p.m.

As well, residents can meet with Canadian Red Cross staff in person at the HRM 4-Pad complex at 61 Gary Martin Drive in Bedford, Shelburne Community Centre at 63 King Street or the Municipal Administrative Building in Barrington located at 2447 Trunk 3.

All three sites are open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

