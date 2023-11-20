ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 3 prospective affordable housing projects announced in HRM, Bridgewater

    A construction worker works on a house in a new housing development in Oakville, Ont., Friday, April 29. 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan A construction worker works on a house in a new housing development in Oakville, Ont., Friday, April 29. 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

    The province of Nova Scotia has announced three prospective affordable housing projects in the Halifax Regional Municipality and Bridgewater.

    The announcement was made Monday by Twila Grosse, the minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs and MLA for Preston, on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr.

    The three projects are under the Land for Housing Program, a provincial initiative which makes provincially-owned land available for new housing developments including affordable rental units.

    The province says it has entered conditional agreements with developers at the following properties:

    • 2.5 hectares on Sherwood Street, Cole Harbour, with Metro Premier Properties Inc.
    • 3.6 hectares on Larrigan Drive, Middle Sackville, with Millwood Developments
    • 3.03 hectares on Aberdeen Road, Bridgewater, with ARC Developments

    "Access to housing has become a real challenge across the province," said Grosse in a press release. "There's a shortage of supply and that affects affordability. Making provincially owned land available for housing is one of the ways we're working together with our partners to help ensure more people and families have a safe, affordable place to call home."

    The proposed projects are currently in the "early pre-development and conceptual design stages."

    The province says it has identified 28 properties that could be used to build housing and has so far received 20 proposals.

    Other projects have already been approved in Antigonish, New Minas and Dartmouth. 

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News