3 prospective affordable housing projects announced in HRM, Bridgewater

The province of Nova Scotia has announced three prospective affordable housing projects in the Halifax Regional Municipality and Bridgewater.

The announcement was made Monday by Twila Grosse, the minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs and MLA for Preston, on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr.

The three projects are under the Land for Housing Program, a provincial initiative which makes provincially-owned land available for new housing developments including affordable rental units.

The province says it has entered conditional agreements with developers at the following properties:

2.5 hectares on Sherwood Street, Cole Harbour, with Metro Premier Properties Inc.

3.6 hectares on Larrigan Drive, Middle Sackville, with Millwood Developments

3.03 hectares on Aberdeen Road, Bridgewater, with ARC Developments

"Access to housing has become a real challenge across the province," said Grosse in a press release. "There's a shortage of supply and that affects affordability. Making provincially owned land available for housing is one of the ways we're working together with our partners to help ensure more people and families have a safe, affordable place to call home."

The proposed projects are currently in the "early pre-development and conceptual design stages."

The province says it has identified 28 properties that could be used to build housing and has so far received 20 proposals.

Other projects have already been approved in Antigonish, New Minas and Dartmouth.

