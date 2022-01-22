30-year-old New Brunswick man dies following snowmobile crash

RCMP say a 30-year-old man from Greenfield, N.B, has died following a single snowmobile crash in Williamstown, N.B.

Police say they were called to a report of a snowmobile crash on a snowmobile trail near McKeaghan Road around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

RCMP believe the driver, who was the sole occupant of the snowmobile, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree.

Police say the man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.