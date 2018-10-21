

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX -- Police officers and families gathered in Halifax today to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The 36th annual Fallen Peace Officers Memorial took place at Parade Square Sunday. Wreaths were laid at the Memorial Arch, and a role call was read to the crowd, many of whom say hearing the names of lost loved ones is still hard.

“Every time a name is added to the honour role, I feel for the family because we have to live with it forever,” said Tanya Burkholder, the daughter of a fallen officer.

Burkholder says her father passed two decades ago, but the pain is still raw.

“We still get people recognizing Dad and telling stories, and sometimes it’s hard,” said Burkholder, “sometimes we laugh, but you still wait for them to come home even though it's 22 years later – you still wait for them.”

Organizers like retired RCMP Sgt. Major Rick Chadwick say the police brotherhood is about as strong as a bond can be.

Chadwick has worked with several of the officers listed on the memorial arch, and he says he comes to express his grief and support the families.

“I was in the same place that they were, back many times in my service. I survived. They didn’t,” he said, “So there’s no guilt there but it’s a duty to come and express your grief and support for the families.”

Burkholder says the RCMP has become a family to her, and though each loss is different, there’s an unshakable link between those left behind.

“The Fredericton families, I understand their pain and I just wish them all the best, because it’s something that you live with every day,” said Burkholder.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadlof