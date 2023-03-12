37th annual ringette tournament returns, bringing together hundreds of Maritime athletes
Bringing together athletes of all ages and from all over the Maritimes, ringette players flooded to the ice for the 37th annual Riverview-Dieppe Ringette tournament this weekend.
“This is one of the tournaments that everyone looks forward to all year,” said Kelly Cormier, president of the Riverview Ringette Association.
“We seed our teams so you always seem to have competitive games and you get to play teams from different provinces that you don’t get to play all year.”
“It’s always kind of like the wrap-up to our year.”
Returning after a two-year break, this year’s tournament saw 91 teams from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, around 1,300 athletes and 177 games over the course of four days.
Although the competition is an important element during the tournament, organizers say the friendships that come out of the sport are a big part of it.
“It’s fun to see some of the teams, you know, after a big game getting together -- both teams on the ice, getting some pictures together and sometimes you see some dances on the ice with both teams,” said Vicky Deveau, president of the Dieppe Ringette Association.
“It’s a sport based on friendship and fun, so it’s a team sport most and foremost,” she said.
The four-day tournament saw athletes of all ages ranging from as young as four years old to adults.
“I just like it because it’s my favourite sport that I ever liked when I was growing up,” said 8-year-old Khloe Helpard, who just came off the ice after a win.
Standing beside her teammate and friend, Kali Nickerson, the two young girls said they plan to stick with the sport.
“When I was little, my aunt played it and I would always go watch her and I really liked it and I tried it and now I’ve been doing it since I was four,” said Nickerson.
Also during the tournament, officials hosted a “Come Try Ringette” event designed to give kids a chance to try the game and maybe sign up for next year.
Deveau says it’s hard to compete with hockey because it’s “Canada’s sport.”
“We really have to push hard to have parents and kids know that there is a sport that exists -- an on-ice sport -- that’s comparable to hockey, but no contact, more based on friendship,” she said, adding that events like “Come Try Ringette” are critical to recruitment.
Around 11 kids took part in the event in Riverview on Saturday morning and the Memramcook Association also hosted an event Saturday afternoon.
“We’re always trying to grow the sport and we see the camaraderie with the girls and the friendships they develop at four years old even,” said Cormier.
Deveau added that the retention rate of Ringette is high, making it easy to keep athletes interested once they get a taste.
“It’s really fun, entertaining and you get exercise,” said 9-year-old Ella Belanger-Birt, who has been playing ringette for three years now.
Although she enjoys stick-checking and getting goals, she says she’s also made friends since joining the team.
“I made a bunch of my team this year,” she said. “Last year I didn’t make a bunch, but this year I got to know my team really well.”
The games took place at both the Bryon Dobson arena in Riverview and the new Uniplex in Dieppe.
The tournament wraps up Sunday at 5:15 p.m.
