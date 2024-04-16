4 people charged in connection with N.S. man’s 2022 death

The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.

Derrick Robar, 32, Kris Buttar, 44, and Alan Rankin, 43, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Barry Albert (Mosher).

William Zinck, 25, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Albert, 47, was last seen on Aug. 21, 2022, in Bridgewater, N.S., and was reported missing one week later.

His remains were found in Springfield, N.S., on Oct. 8, 2022, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The four accused were arrested on Sunday and Monday and are being held in custody.

They are scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court Wednesday morning.

Police say additional arrests and charges are expected and their investigation is ongoing.

