ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 4 people charged in connection with N.S. man’s 2022 death

    Barry Albert (Mosher), 47, was last seen on Aug. 21, 2022, in Bridgewater, N.S., and reported missing one week later. (Source: RCMP) Barry Albert (Mosher), 47, was last seen on Aug. 21, 2022, in Bridgewater, N.S., and reported missing one week later. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.

    Derrick Robar, 32, Kris Buttar, 44, and Alan Rankin, 43, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Barry Albert (Mosher).

    William Zinck, 25, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

    Albert, 47, was last seen on Aug. 21, 2022, in Bridgewater, N.S., and was reported missing one week later.

    His remains were found in Springfield, N.S., on Oct. 8, 2022, and his death was ruled a homicide.

    The four accused were arrested on Sunday and Monday and are being held in custody.

    They are scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court Wednesday morning.

    Police say additional arrests and charges are expected and their investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome

    After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News