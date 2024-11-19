5,000-year-old human jawbone fragment found on P.E.I.

A non-profit organization on Prince Edward Island says an ancient female jawbone fragment was recently discovered near Stanhope.

L'nuey, which works to advance the rights of the Island's Mi'kmaq population, says the discovery was made by a swimmer.

They handed the jawbone fragment to authorities, who later confirmed the fragment is about 5,000 years old, making it the earliest known Indigenous ancestor on the Island.

“This discovery adds greatly to our understanding of the Mi’kmaw legacy and significantly advances what we know about the archaeological history of the Island and the broader Atlantic region, also known as Mi’kma’ki,” said Dr. Helen Kristmanson, a senior archaeologist with L’nuey.

The organization’s executive director says the find coincides with the launch of their archeology program.

“This historic finding is incredibly important as it shows just how vital Mi’kmaw knowledge, values, and rights are in understanding our shared history,” said Jenene Wooldridge.

“With the exciting launch of our Archaeology Program, we have strengthened our capacity to take a leading role in managing cultural heritage. Through this, we are ensuring that Mi’kmaw voices guide the way in studying and preserving the past, while also shaping our future.”

The Mi'kmaq have lived on P.E.I. for more than 12,000 years.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.