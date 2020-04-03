HALIFAX -- A popular festival in Kentville, N.S. has been postponed due to the rising concerns around COVID-19.

The Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival – one of the most recognized festivals in Nova Scotia - has been postponed until 2021. The festival was originally scheduled for the end of May 2020.

Logan Morse, the festival president, said with the uncertainty about what the COVID-19 situation will be in the coming months, they made the hard decision to stop making plans for Spring 2020.

"It is not feasible at this time to move ahead with planning for 2020, so pushing the 88th festival to next year is really the best option," said Morse.

CAO Kelly Rice said although the decision wasn't an easy one, it was necessary.

"We looked at every alternative but unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was virtually impossible to find a way to move forward with the festival and protect our community at the same time," said Rice.

Vendors and other contractors that was previously booked for the original date will be contacted by the festival office over the coming weeks. Morse said some vendors and parade entrants have already paid fees for 2020, and will be refunded or credited for 2021.

If you need to contact the festival organizers, you can email them at info@appleblossom.com or call them at 902-678-8322.

The town of Kentville is host to some of the festival's larger signature events including the Grand Street Parade, Children's Parade, and the Blossom Fireworks show.