911 phone line issues reported in the Maritimes

Police departments in the Maritimes say there are issues with 911 emergency calling Tuesday morning.

The Nova Scotia RCMP first warned of the issue in a tweet just after 7 a.m.

An emergency alert was issued in the province around 8:15 a.m. telling people to call their local police, fire and EHS services in the event of an emergency.

The phone numbers are:

1-902-490-5020 for Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM)

1-902-563-5151 for Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM)

1-800-803-7267 for mainland Nova Scotia, excluding HRM, Kentville, N.S., and Cape Breton Island, excluding CBRM

1-902-678-2100 for Kentville

The Miramichi Police Force in northern New Brunswick says the province is also experiencing technical issues with 911.

The force says calls from landlines are not going through, while calls from a cell phone are.

Police say if you require emergency assistance in the Miramichi area, call 506-623-2124.

The Saint John Police Force says it can be reached at 506-648-3333.

The Fredericton Force says residents can call them at 506-460-2300 and people outside city limits should call their local RCMP detachment.

PEI RCMP Cst. Gavin Moore confirmed to CTV Atlantic that the PEI RCMP 911 system was also affected by the outage.

Just before 9 a.m., Moore said the island's 911 system was functioning normally again.

There is no word on the cause of the issue.

This is a developing story. More to come…