'A chance to own what happened to us': Maritimer reflects on First Nations meeting with Pope
Some members of Maritime Indigenous communities say a First Nations delegation meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday is an important step in healing.
People like Alan Knockwood, who as a child, was stripped from his home and forced into the Shubenacadie Residential School in Nova Scotia.
“I was alone. I didn’t know … why I was there. Why I was being punished,” said Knockwood.
He says seeing the delegation and residential school survivors meet the Pope marked an important milestone.
“To finally have a chance to own what happened to us.”
The delegation asked Pope Francis to revoke a decree used to justify colonialism. They also invited him to Canada to apologize.
“He will no doubt see the legacy of the residential school system and the hurt that it has caused,” said delegation member Rosalie Labillois. “But he will also see the vibrancy and richness of our cultures.”
Knockwood believes the discovery of unmarked graves this summer exposed more people to the horrors of the residential schools -- adding weight to survivors’ words.
“I’ve had a heart attack since then, and I believe my heart attack has been a part of that process, of holding that in.”
Knockwood said he’s looking for an apology, not money.
“I want a heartfelt apology from the pulpit of St. Peters. ‘Yes, I’ve done wrong, and I’m sorry.’ That is my payment.”
Something Knockwood says he’s been waiting for since he was a child.
“An acknowledgment of our truths, however painful it might be.”
