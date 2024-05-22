A drive down memory lane: Halifax-area diner hosting antique car meet-ups

Every Wednesday evening, weather permitting, people can count on seeing classic cars in the parking lot of Vernon's Thunderbird Diner in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

The diner’s owner says the event was rained out almost every week last year.

“So we didn’t do much, but we got off to a great start this year,” says Vernon Kynock.

Everyone is welcome to stop by the diner during antique car night, and many show up from local car clubs.

“Sometimes we get some from the Valley club, and sometimes we get some from the South Shore club. (The cars) have to be 25-years-old or older … 25 is an antique, anything older than that is a classic,” Kynock says. “It’s a great hobby, old cars are just like their dogs to them, they love them.”

Vernon's Thunderbird Diner owner Vernon Kynok is pictured alongside a classic car. (CTV Atlantic)

Classic car co-owner Julia Webb was among those who visited the diner during last Wednesday’s event and says she loves seeing all the other cars.

“That’s kind of the fun part. You get to chat to other people, find out about where they got parts, where they got paint jobs, and where they got their cars,” she says.

Classic car co-owner Julia Webb is pictured. (CTV Atlantic)

Colin Lye, a classic truck owner, agrees.

“A lot of great people come here. A lot of people with like-interests and we tend to help one another,” he says. “If I’m looking for a certain part, another person may know a friend who does have it and we help each other that way.”

Colin Lye is pictured with his classic truck. (CTV Atlantic)

Kynock built the restaurant with an old car theme top of mind – and on top of the building.

“This all pertains to the restaurant. We need support for the restaurant, we started out with an old car theme and hopefully that will keep it going,” he says.

A car sits on top of Vernon's Thunderbird Diner in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

The diner also features walking trails and a spot for disc golf.

“So people can come here for those things, walk the trails, walk your dog, play disc golf and come to the restaurant after for a milkshake,” says Kynock.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jim Kvammen.

