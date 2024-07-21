ATLANTIC
    • Man, 23, dies following ATV crash in Howard: N.B. RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    A 25-year-old man from Springfield, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Howard, N.B.

    Officers responded to a report of a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash on a trail off of Howard Road around 2:44 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the RCMP.

    The driver and sole occupant of the ATV was transported to hospital and was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, police says.

    RCMP say the crash occurred when the vehicle left the road, rolled over, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

    Ambulance New Brunswick, an RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation, said the release.

