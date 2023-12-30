ATLANTIC
Atlantic

A Summerside man faces multiple charges after alleged domestic violence incidents

rcmp

A 35-year-old Prince Edward Island man was arrested after alleged domestic violence-related incidents in the Summerside, P.E.I. area.

Charlottetown police received a report of the incidents, which allegedly involved a firearm, on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Charlottetown Police Services.

The alleged incidents happened in multiple jurisdictions — Summerside and the western Prince County area — which is why Charlottetown police enlisted the help of the P.E.I. RCMP, the release says.

Police say they received information Friday that the suspect was at a Pownal Street residence in Charlottetown.

Early that afternoon, a police team, including the crisis negotiation team, arrested the man at the Pownal Street residence.

The news release says he will answer to 21 charges, including:

  • pointing a firearm
  • assault with a weapon
  • uttering threats
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so

The 35-year-old man will remain in custody. He is set to appear in court Saturday, the release says.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News