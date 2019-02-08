Featured
Acadia Axemen player takes responsibility for hockey brawl with St. FX X-Men
Source: Twitter/@AcadiaAthletics
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 1:06AM AST
WOLFVILLE, N.S. -- A member of the Acadia Axemen hockey team has taken responsibility for making comments that led to a bench-clearing university brawl last weekend.
Rodney Southam says he made a comment about sexual assault to an opposing player during a physical confrontation when playing against the St. Francis Xavier X-Men on Saturday night.
Southam claims to have been unaware Sam Studnicka, the target of his comment, had a sexual assault survivor in his family.
The ensuing brawl let to both head coaches and 15 players being suspended on Wednesday.
More to come.