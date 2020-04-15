HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's top doctor says there will be no more drive-in church services in the province.

During a news conference Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang addressed the controversy surrounding his decision to allow a church in rural Nova Scotia to host a drive-in service on Easter Sunday.

Organizers at the Marine Drive Pentecostal Church in Head of Jeddore, N.S. had asked for permission to host the service and it was granted, with strict conditions.

Members were required to remain in their vehicles, which were parked eight feet apart in the parking lot outside the church, and tuned in to the service over the radio. They weren’t allowed to roll down their windows or use the washroom inside the church.

Strang said he felt the group had provided a “clear rationale” for why they wanted to hold the church service on Easter Sunday and “clear steps” as to how they would remain safe, so he granted them permission.

The service went according to plan, but it sparked much discussion -- and controversy -- online.

Strang and Premier Stephen McNeil have repeatedly said that Nova Scotians should stay home as much as possible, limit essential social gatherings to five people, and avoid non-essential travel, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Many people on social media expressed confusion, and even anger, about Strang’s decision to grant the church permission to hold the drive-in service, given his consistent messaging to stay home.

“I know that there continues to be lots of discussion and criticism about my decision on social media,” said Strang during Wednesday's news conference.

“I do understand that making exceptions can create confusion.”

He noted that while many churches are now offering virtual services, this isn’t always possible in rural areas, where many members may not have access to the internet, so he felt an exception could be made.

However, he said drive-in church services will no longer be allowed in Nova Scotia.

“We all need to be creative as we deal with COVID-19 in our communities and our homes, including practising our faith, and many people are finding innovative ways to do that,” said Strang.

“We’re going to ask churches and other faith groups to continue to do that.”