SYDNEY, N.S. -- While many Maritimers cancelled travel plans after health officials urged them to reconsider due to COVID-19 concerns, a group in Cape Breton say their cancellation experience been stressful and disappointing because of an airline allegedly refusing to refund their money.

Ainsley Burke-Pickup and her group of friends had planned a trip to Florida and would’ve been in there on Sunday, but instead, they took the federal government’s advice to stay home.

“We wanted a refund of money that we paid for these flights,” says Burke, who notes instead of cash, Air Transat gave her group travel vouchers.

“The problem with that is Air Transat only flies three months of the year,” says Burke-Pickup. “I'm a teacher, so I'm very limited to when I can go.”

“Disney was going to be great for my niece and nephew.” says passenger, Joe Wilson. “It would’ve been their very first trip, so I'm very disappointed.”

Wilson was also scheduled to be on the flight. He says other airlines have given full refunds to passengers, so he's confused as to why Air Transat isn't doing the same.

“I had a vehicle booked through Budget and got a full refund, the Airbnb was perfect coming across with all of theirs,” says Wilson. “I understand this is a rough time for everybody, but when the Canadian government asks you not to travel, then we shouldn't.”

Recently-posted policy changes on Air Transat's website say:

All customers who have booked a flight or package to any destination offered by Air Transat for travel by April 30, 2020 can change their travel dates, hotel or destination–or all three—once at no charge towards travel completed by December 31, 2020… For cancellation requests, the amount paid will be credited towards a subsequent trip that must be completed by December 31, 2020.

“Legally speaking, this is a case of frustration of contract,” says airline passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs. “An event that was unforeseen, outside the control of both parties, is preventing the normal performance of the contract.”

Lukacs says the contract should be voided, and the passengers should receive a full refund.

Meanwhile, Burke-Pickup hopes her money will be refunded for a trip she won’t be able to take.

“I'm out two weeks salary pretty much for our flights,” says Burke-Pickup. “I work very hard for my money, and I think they should value that, and they should take into consideration that it was not our decision that we had to not fly.”