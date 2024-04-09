Alleged impaired driver causes crash, large power outage in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left thousands of customers without electricity Monday night.

Officers responded to the crash on Joseph Howe Drive near the Armdale Roundabout just before 9 p.m.

A vehicle hit a power pole, which fell over.

The collision brought down power lines and an estimated 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity.

Police say the 51-year-old male driver was showing signs of impairment and he was arrested. They say charges are anticipated.

The driver was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Joseph Howe Drive was closed in both directions at the roundabout for several hours while the power lines were repaired.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

