    Alleged impaired driver causes crash, large power outage in Halifax

    Police say a vehicle hit a power pole on April 8, 2024, causing power lines in the Joseph Howe Drive/Armdale Roundabout area to come down. (CTV Atlantic) Police say a vehicle hit a power pole on April 8, 2024, causing power lines in the Joseph Howe Drive/Armdale Roundabout area to come down. (CTV Atlantic)
    Halifax Regional Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left thousands of customers without electricity Monday night.

    Officers responded to the crash on Joseph Howe Drive near the Armdale Roundabout just before 9 p.m.

    A vehicle hit a power pole, which fell over.

    The collision brought down power lines and an estimated 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity.

    Police say the 51-year-old male driver was showing signs of impairment and he was arrested. They say charges are anticipated.

    The driver was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Joseph Howe Drive was closed in both directions at the roundabout for several hours while the power lines were repaired.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

