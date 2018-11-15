

CTV Atlantic





One person is in hospital with injuries after a house fire displaced ten people in Amherst, N.S.

The Red Cross says the fire on Pleasant Street was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The older, two-storey home contained two apartments, which were home to seven children and three adults.

One adult was taken to hospital for treatment of burns.

The home sustained extensive damage in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the families with emergency lodging, clothing and food purchases.

There is no word on a cause at this time.