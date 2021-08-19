HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old man from Amherst, N.S. is facing numerous charges following a stabbing that occurred in the community early Thursday morning.

The Amherst Police Department says they responded to a report of a stabbing in a home on Rupert Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. on August 19.

Police say the suspect was arrested at the scene without incident. A male victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Samuel James Moase, 25, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with an undertaking and uttering threats against a person.

Moase has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on August 23 to answer to the charges.