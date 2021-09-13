HALIFAX -- A six-person family from Amherst, N.S., has died in a trailer fire that occurred Sunday evening in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

Cumberland County District RCMP says at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, officers responded to a fire in a travel trailer on Mountain Road in Millvale, N.S.

Police say six people - a 30-year-old-man, a 28-year-old woman, and four children, 3, 4, 8 and 11 years old, all from Amherst - were located deceased in the trailer. Police confirm that the victims were a family.

Preliminary investigation has led police to believe that the fire is not suspicious at this time.

In a Tweet, the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education said three of the children who died were students of Cumberland North Academy.

We at Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education are saddened by the news of the tragic passing of three of our students. We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community impacted by this tragedy. — CCRCE (@CCRCE_NS) September 13, 2021

The Centre for Education says school psychologists, as well as the Student Services Consultant and school counselor, will be onsite at the school to provide support for the community.

Police held the scene overnight and officials from RCMP Forensic Identification Services, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office and the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office are expected to attend Monday morning to continue the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Cumberland County District RCMP and is being supported by the Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit. Further information will be released as it becomes available.