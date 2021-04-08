ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's newly re-elected Premier Andrew Furey was sworn into office Thursday morning in the provincial capital after a 10-week election plagued with controversy and pandemic-related delays.

His swearing-in ceremony at the residence of Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote got underway less than a week after the NDP announced they had requested a judicial recount in a St. John's-area district, with an eye to filing a larger challenge about the election's constitutionality.

When asked if he would commit to calling another election when the pandemic abated and more people could participate, Furey was blunt: "This is a legitimate election, I've said from Day 1, and we're going to govern for four years."

Furey returns to power as the province faces a bleak financial outlook and a dwindling population. With about 520,000 people, Newfoundland and Labrador is shouldering a $16.4-billion net debt, which yields the highest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the country. The province spends more on debt servicing than it does on education, according to its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

"The problems we are about to tackle are not Liberal problems," Furey told reporters. "They're not Conservative problems. They're not NDP problems or Green problems. They are the problems of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians."

Furey first called the election on Jan. 15, about five months after he won the Liberal party leadership to replace then-premier Dwight Ball. The cabinet he unveiled Thursday morning showed few changes from the team dissolved on the day of the election call.

Some of his closest and most experienced ministers -- Siobhan Coady in finance, John Haggie in health and Tom Osborne in education -- all kept their posts. Furey, however, increased the size of his cabinet to 16 ministers from 14.

The Liberals hold 22 of the province's 40 seats, up from the 19-seat minority government elected in 2019. The Progressive Conservatives hold 13 seats, down from 15, and the NDP won two seats, down from three. Three Independents were also elected.

Ches Crosbie, the former Progressive Conservative leader, and Alison Coffin, the leader of the NDP, both lost their seats in their St. John's districts. Coffin lost by 53 votes and her team is due to appear in court Tuesday to set a date for a judicial recount. She said Tuesday the party is also considering launching a constitutional challenge to examine the legitimacy of the election itself.

Crosbie lost his seat to John Hogan, a young lawyer and newcomer to politics, who will become the new justice minister. Furey said Thursday Hogan's first assignment is to conduct a deep re-evaluation of the province's Elections Act in order to avoid the kinds of problems that came up during the prolonged campaign.

A COVID-19 outbreak in February prompted officials to suspend in-person voting and switch to mail-in ballots. What followed was a series of deadline extensions granted by the province's chief electoral officer and controversies surrounding his management of the upended vote.

Furey is the 14th premier of Newfoundland and Labrador. Before his run at politics, he was an orthopedic surgeon and founder of Team Broken Earth, a charity providing international medical aid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.