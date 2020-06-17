HALIFAX -- Another health-care worker is New Brunswick's newest -- and only -- case of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.

New Brunswick Public Health said the person is in their 20s who works and was exposed in Zone 5 (the Campbellton region) but who lives in Zone 3 (the Fredericton region.)

The person is self-isolating and being monitored by Public Health.

This increases the number of confirmed cases to 164, but 133 of those people have recovered, included 12 of the people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the latest outbreak in the Campbellton area.

Two people have died and the number of active cases is 29. Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Wednesday, the public health workers have completed 38,714 tests since the pandemic began in March.

"It is important to understand that COVID-19, just like many other chronic illnesses and diseases, has not impacted all people in the same way," Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health said in a news release. "Due to societal factors, some populations are significantly more susceptible and affected by this disease and by the public health measures put in place to try to prevent the spread of the virus. When it comes to COVID-19, we are all only as safe as those members of our community who are most at risk; we are all in this together."

