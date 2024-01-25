Another round of snow heading to the Maritimes Friday afternoon into Saturday morning

The Maritimes saw a quick brush of some relatively light snow from the Thursday low-pressure system.

Most areas of the Maritimes reported snow amounts ranging from trace up to five centimetres. There was a change from snow to rain for parts of Nova Scotia before the mix of precipitation cleared to the east of the Maritimes Thursday afternoon.

Volunteer and weather station snow reports from Thursday morning. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)

The next system arriving is similar. A fast moving but not overly strong low-pressure system that will exit the northeastern U.S. and brings the Maritimes snow Friday afternoon and night.

Friday afternoon and evening will see snow move in, west-to-east, for the Maritimes. Snow turning to ice pellets and freezing rain in southwestern Nova Scotia. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)Many in the region can expect to pick up another two-to-five centimetres of snow. There are likely to be pockets of five to 10 cm in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. Northern New Brunswick could see less than two centimetres of snow with just lighter flurries passing through. The snow is expected to turn to some light freezing rain and ice pellets for southwestern Nova Scotia Friday evening.

While New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island should be clear of the snow by Saturday morning, scattered flurries will linger for Nova Scotia into Saturday afternoon.

Trace to five centimetres for most of the region, there may be some pockets of five to 10 cm of snow in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)Colder winter air returns to the Maritimes for Monday. A coastal low forecast to pass south and east of Nova Scotia on Monday needs to be watched as well. It is still possible that system could get close enough to bring a significant snowfall to the province with a chance of lighter snow and flurries for southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

