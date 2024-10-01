Frost advisories in effect across New Brunswick

Fair weather is expected in the Maritimes for the first week of October. However, brisk nights may result in frost on the ground. Rain or showers are unlikely until the weekend.

Frost advisories

Frost advisories have been issued for much of New Brunswick.

Low temperatures Tuesday night are expected to fall into a range of 0 to 4 degrees. Combined with a light wind and relatively clear sky, patchy frost is likely to develop.

Environment Canada is recommending that residents “cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.”

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is expected to be the coolest period of the week. Frost is common this time of the year and frost advisories are issued until the close of the growing season.

Dry September

Much of the Maritime region finished well below 30-year averages for rain this past September.

Northern and central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and parts of eastern Nova Scotia were among the driest areas.

Even for those areas that saw monthly totals closer to average, it should be noted that the bulk of that rain came on essentially two days – Sept. 7 and Sept. 27.

Much of this first week of October is expected to be dry as well. A weather front from the west may bring widespread rain and showers Saturday. A stronger low-pressure system with further periods of rain is expected early next week.

It was a very dry month of September for most of the Maritimes. Significant rain fell only two days during the month.

Tropical Storm Kirk

As the U.S. continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, another major hurricane is forecast to develop in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Kirk is currently situated in the middle of the Atlantic and is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane as it turns northward.

The forecast strengthening and movement of Tropical Storm Kirk over the next five days.

Fortunately, Kirk is starting its north and east turn well to the east of Bermuda. That greatly diminishes any chance of the storm having a direct weather impact on North America, including Atlantic Canada. Storms that start a northward turn closer to, or west of, Bermuda are typically the ones that pose a greater threat to Atlantic Canada.

There is a second area off the coast of Africa that is likely to develop into Tropical Storm Leslie over the next few days. Right now that storm, like Kirk, is also likely to turn north and east while in the middle of the Atlantic.