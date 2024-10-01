'Bubbles' opens art exhibit in Halifax combining his love of art, cats

ATLANTIC
    A familiar face for Maritimers and those who watch the Canadian series "Trailer Park Boys" is combining his love of art and cats.

    Nova Scotian Mike Smith, also known as Bubbles, opened his first art exhibit on Friday called "Standing On the Shoulders Of Kitties."

    The exhibit is a collection of portraits of the many kittens that have appeared on the “Trailer Park Boys” series over the years, as well as other works of art.

    The new art display is in conjunction with his forthcoming movie of the same name and a new music album called "Longhauler."

    The exhibit runs until Saturday at the Katzman Art Projects in Halifax.

    A portion of the proceeds will support a cause near and dear to Bubbles' heart, the Bide Awhile animal shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., as well as the art community in Atlantic Canada.

    The movie, "Standing On the Shoulders Of Kitties," will be released in December.

