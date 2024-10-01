Halifax municipal election race is heating up; online voting begins next week

Election signs are popping up everywhere across the Halifax region as the municipal race heats up.

General municipal elections across Nova Scotia are scheduled for Oct. 19, but in Halifax, voters can cast ballots early online, by phone, or in person.

“People have three different ways they can vote,” said Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Ryan Nearing. “The first is through online voting which will start on Oct. 8. If folks received their voter information letter, they have a unique pin where they can vote online or by phone."

Advance in-person voting is available on Oct. 12 and 15, said Nearing.

In Halifax, there are a number of hot-button issues driving people to the polls, but housing and affordability dominate the conversation.

"I’d love for someone to tackle the housing crisis, affordability, and homelessness,” said Evan Thomas, an undecided voter in Halifax.

“I'm plagued like I'm sure most Haligonian’s are about what to do about people who don't have any place to live,” said Ron McKay. “I'm not quite sure how to solve that one."

There are 83 candidates in all running for positions on council, for mayor and the Nova Scotia French-language school board.

There are 63 council candidates with a race in every district. There are no acclamations for the first time since 2012.

Andrew Goodsell hopes as many people get out and vote as possible. Goodsell is homeless and one of the 16 candidates running for mayor – the most on the ballot since 2012.

"Everyone knows the major issues, it is housing security and food security and just safety and security for all,” said Goodsell.

Advanced and election day voting locations are marked on voter information cards, which Nearing says should be arriving in mailboxes this week.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.