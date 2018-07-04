

It’s been a year since Glace Bay’s only arena closed due to mould and structural concerns, and now the windows have been boarded up after being smashed by vandals.

As community members await the promised reopening of the Bayplex, residents like Nick Bonnar say the vandalism only adds insult to injury.

“I find it really hard to be around the Bayplex and look at the damage that’s been done outside,” says the hockey coach. “Nothing inside has been done bad – guys are fixing it up – but that’s a tough slide.”

Bonnar is among those who feel the vandalism might not have happened had remediation work on the arena started earlier and security been kept on site.

Coun. Darren Bruckschwaiger says the repairs are expected to begin in the next two or three months and that a tender will be issued soon.

“It’s in the final stages,” says Bruckschwaiger. “I spoke to Minister [Geoff] MacLellan. He said within two weeks everything is ready to roll. So we should be making the tender announcement shortly after that.”

Bruckschwaiger admits that, in order to avoid further damage to the Bayplex, the sooner the remediation work begins, the better.

“Absolutely, we’re always worried about vandalism, vacant properties. That’s one of our biggest concerns,” he says. “And anything vacant, it’s usually a target to vandals.”

Bonnar says he has been reassured Glace Bay will have its rink back one day, but he says others in the community are doubtful.

“They’re all complaining about the building. My theory is this – help it work, make it work, put some pressure on people,” he says.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says it is stil aiming to reopen the Bayplex in September, 2019.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald