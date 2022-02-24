'Anticipating the worst': Fear among Maritimers with Ukrainian connections grows

Maritimers with family in the Ukraine and those of Ukrainian heritage spent much of Thursday trying to contact relatives and watching events unfold.

On Thursday, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

Father Roman Dusanowskyj, the parish priest of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church in Whitney Pier, N.S., says he didn't sleep much Wednesday night after receiving an early morning wakeup call that has shaken him and his entire family ever since.

"My own immediate family are not in harm's way, but I'm well aware that other Ukrainians are," he said.

Dusanowskyj fears it's only a matter of time before his many aunts, uncles, cousins and others living in Ukraine will be in the line of fire.

"Anticipating the bloodshed and loss of life that's to come and for what?" asked Dusanowskyj. "I'm trying to understand what Putin has to gain."

Prayer sessions at Dusanowskyj's church take place Wednesday mornings. He invites community members to attend the session to pray and show their support.

"Hoping for the best, praying for the best and not giving up on prayer. But anticipating the worst," he said.

Nova Scotia’s premier says there are more than 9,000 people of Ukrainian heritage living in the province.

He says the attack flies in the face of international law and he is both shocked and horrified at what has unfolded.

"I know right now they are worried, upset and concerned about their loved ones, and I want them to know that we stand with the people of Ukraine and we support Canada taking additional action to stop Russia’s unwarranted aggression," said Houston.

The Nova Scotia branch of the Ukrainian Congress held a rally in Halifax on Thursday, which saw many get out to show their support.

"We are fighting for the democracy of the entire world," said someone with Ukrainian heritage who attended the Halifax rally Thursday.



"I'm from Russia, and I'm absolutely just shocked and ashamed of what's going on with my country and my government," said another person who attended the event.

In New Brunswick, dozens of people also took part in a rally in Moncton Thursday evening, carrying signs and condemning Russia's actions.

The Ukrainian Club of Moncton organized the rally, which saw the Ukrainian flag raised outside of city hall.