78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash

A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.

According to a news release from Charlottetown Police Services, emergency crews responded to a reported single-vehicle crash at the Riverside Drive-Garfield Street roundabout around 3:30 p.m.

Police learned the driver of an SUV suffered a “medical emergency” and struck a utility pole.

One of the passengers was declared dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger went to hospital with undetermined injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene as part of the investigation.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.