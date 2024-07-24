Antigonish man charged with child pornography offences: N.S. RCMP

A man from Antigonish, N.S., is facing child pornography charges following a search warrant in the town last week.

The Nova Scotia RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, along with Antigonish County District RCMP, Antigonish and Inverness Street Crime Enforcement units, and RCMP Digital Forensic Services, attended a home in Antigonish on July 17 to execute a search warrant.

Investigators were directed to the home after an electronic service provider notified law enforcement child pornography was being uploaded to their service, according to a news release from RCMP.

During the investigation, police learned Harold “Verne” Barnett, 77, volunteered in the past with organizations that commonly work with youth.

Police say his interactions with those organizations were in British Columbia prior to 2015 and Nova Scotia after 2015.

Currently, investigators haven’t found evidence suggesting there have been further offences.

As a result of the search and investigation efforts, Barnett has been charged with:

transmitting child pornography

possessing child pornography

accessing child pornography

Barnett was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Sept. 4.

“The Nova Scotia RCMP encourages anyone who feels they are or could be a victim of sexualized violence to contact their local RCMP detachment or police service,” reads the police release.

“The RCMP takes a victim-centered, trauma-informed approach to sexualized violence and wants victims to know police can help.”

In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography.

The RCMP says this means anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police.

Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

