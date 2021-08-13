Advertisement
Apparent shark attack off west coast of Cape Breton leaves woman with serious injuries
Published Friday, August 13, 2021 8:52PM ADT
Nova Scotia RCMP say a group of people were out in a boat half a mile west of Margaree Island when they went swimming to cool off.
HALIFAX -- A 22-year-old woman from Cape Breton Island was bitten in an apparent shark attack late Friday afternoon.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.