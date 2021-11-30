Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth hopes temporary emergency crisis shelters will be in place by Christmas

HALIFAX, N.S. -

The Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth is forging ahead with plans to build up to 20 single occupant temporary emergency crisis shelters.

At a cost of $11,500 each, these shelters will be located on parish property around the diocese.

In a release, Archbishop Brian Dunn said they have identified eight potential sites, with each accommodating one to five shelters.

Specific locations will be announced once parishes have communicated internally and sites have been reviewed by engineers.

Four shelters are expected to be built per week and all units in place by Dec. 24.

HRM was involved in the design process and is fast tracking permits. A release from the city says the municipality placed a priority on facilitating permitting for the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.

“All permitting will require adherence to established regulations to ensure municipal building standards are being met,” the HRM release said.

The shelters will be manufactured at Well Engineered Inc. in Burnside and delivered to the site. The roof will be attached on delivery.

The overall cost of the shelters is expected to be about $230,000, which the Archdiocese hopes to raise through donations and private grants.

The structures are 8x8’ with metal roofs and siding. The inside is finished with gyprock and linoleum flooring.

Each unit has electricity taken from a nearby structure to allow for one USB phone charger, a light, and a small electric heater.

Toilet facilities will be outdoor “porta-potties.”

The $11,500 price tag for each includes the cost of materials and labour. Well Engineered is providing engineering services, design, and consultation in-kind.

The Archdiocese will reach out to community groups this week to start to line up occupants.

In collaboration with service providers and community groups, occupants must be able to agree to an occupancy agreement.

The occupant will be allowed to stay in the shelter until May 31, 2022. The units will be stored after that.