Arrangements made to bring injured 80-year-old Halifax woman back from the Philippines

Eighty-year-old Leonora Ramos was welcomed back to her native Philippines with open arms.

“It was the trip of a lifetime,” says son-in-law Andrew Casey.

That trip of a lifetime took on even more meaning after Leonora, known as Nora to many, was diagnosed with inoperable liver cancer a few months before departure.

Realizing this would be the last opportunity to travel and with the support of her doctor, the family flew to manila for a five-week visit.

Three weeks into the trip she fell, broke her hip and needed emergency surgery. Infections set in shortly after.

“A week ago we were in a better position, her vitals were great. She was getting weaned off the ventilator,” says her daughter, Beverly Ramos Casey. “She currently has a tracheostomy and hooks it up to a mechanical ventilator. The last little while we have just been looking for those couple days, a stable opportunity in which we could fly and get her home.”

Arrangements were made to land in Montreal before continuing to Halifax. However, no bed was available in Montreal.

“I was absolutely gutted, knowing that our flights had to be released on Sunday because we thought we were going to be flying and then to find out it was because there wasn’t a hospital that wanted to receive her,” Beverly says.

Thursday, they found a hospital that will take her. Getting her all the way to Halifax, however, will be difficult.

“As of this morning we just got news. I’ve been up since 3 o’clock this morning, having all these conversations back-and-forth, but the ICU here at the QE2 in Halifax has secured a bed,” Casey says. “All they need is 24 hours notice,”

So the plan is to again fly Leonora to Montreal and then ground ambulance to Halifax.

Insurance has taking care of the medical bill so far but it is running out. The flight and care on the plane is going to be expensive.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations.

“I’m trying to come to terms with the idea that maybe this recovery isn’t in her future and this could be nearing the end for her. I don’t think they deserve this to be their end,” Ramos Casey says.

Loenora’s leg also dislocated when being moved. Overall, Ramos Casey says the treatment she’s getting in Manila has been good, but the facilities and equipment being used aren’t modern.

“When I say her leg is in traction, there’s a six litre bottle of water that’s holding her leg in place, that’s been hanging on the side of the bed for the last few weeks. You can just imagine how much I want her out of there and how much I need her to be home.”

There has already been $17,000 raised to help get Leonora back to the place she's called home for the last 50 years.

