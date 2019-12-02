HALIFAX -- CTV News has learned an arrest has been made in connection with the death of Cassidy Bernard.

The 22-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside her home on Highway 105 on the We'koqma'q First Nation, N.S., on Oct. 24, 2018.

Her two infant twin girls were also found inside the home, but they weren’t injured.

Police have previously said that Bernard’s death is considered suspicious, but they haven’t said how she died.

Police haven't released any details, including who was arrested and what charges they may face, at this time.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the community hall on the We'koqma'q First Nation.