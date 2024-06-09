Art Gallery of Nova Scotia re-opens with two new exhibitions
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) re-opened its doors this weekend after six months of building maintenance.
The gallery has two new exhibitions to view along with favourites like the Maud Lewis gallery.
The new exhibits are Mitchell Wiebe’s: VampSites and Denyse Thomasos: Just Beyond.
“We are happy to be welcoming back visitors, patrons, and tourists with two new and exciting exhibitions that feature two internationally acclaimed artists, Nova Scotian Mitchell Wiebe and Trinidadian-Canadian Denyse Thomasos,” said Sarah Moore Fillmore, CEO, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, in a press release.
“It is poised to be a busy summer at the AGNS with summer camps sold out, a high number of visitors in the region, and exciting shows for people to experience.”
The AGNS will also be opening two additional shows later in June, said the release. One of which will feature new acquisitions from the Nova Scotia Art Bank Program and the other a highlight of Acadian artist Léopold L. Foulem.
“These exhibitions represent a broad range of artistic practice from across the region and country. They celebrate the breadth of creativity found here in Nova Scotia and introduce our audiences to the work of artists from outside the province who are looking at subject matter of shared importance, “ said David Diviney, Chief Curator, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in the release.
“After an extended period of closure, we are more than excited to welcome people back to the Gallery and together take part in many meaningful conversations and art centred experiences.”
The AGNS is open seven days a week 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and until 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Downtown Toronto church badly damaged, historic artwork destroyed by fire
Crews are battling a fire inside a downtown Toronto church that is home to a historic piece of Canadian art.
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
At least 9 dead after suspected militants in Kashmir fire at Hindu pilgrims, sending bus into gorge
Suspected militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir's Jammu province fired at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims on Sunday and at least nine were killed after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge, officials said.
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Brain, heart conditions could be treated as a one functioning unit, uOttawa says
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
B.C. looks into post-fire mushroom picking rush after First Nation reports conflicts
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
Howard University cuts ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs after video of attack on Cassie
Howard University is cutting ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs, rescinding an honorary degree that was awarded to him and disbanding a scholarship program in his name, after a recently released 2016 video that appeared to show him attacking the R&B singer Cassie.
Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
The Olympic rings are mounted on the Eiffel Tower to mark 50 days until the Paris Games
The Olympic rings were mounted to the iconic Parisian landmark on Friday to mark 50 days until the sports world gathers in the French capital for the quadrennial sports festival.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Downtown Toronto church badly damaged, historic artwork destroyed by fire
Crews are battling a fire inside a downtown Toronto church that is home to a historic piece of Canadian art.
-
Toronto Pearson Airport held a large-scale bomb threat drill last night. Here's what it looked like
More than a hundred volunteers joined emergency officials at Toronto Pearson Airport on Saturday night to act out a large-scale explosion drill.
-
Four people charged following demonstration in downtown Toronto on Saturday
Toronto police say four people have been charged following a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Oilers overpowered by the poise of experienced Florida Panthers, drop Game 1 of Cup final
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was an eye-opener for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
-
Bandits continue strong start to 2024 CEBL season, defeating Surge 70-65
Vancouver continued its fast start to the CEBL season Friday night, when the Bandits defeated the Calgary Surge 70-65.
Edmonton
-
Oilers overpowered by the poise of experienced Florida Panthers, drop Game 1 of Cup final
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was an eye-opener for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Police say 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
-
Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
Montreal
-
A Pentagon-funded Quebec mining project does not meet with unanimous approval in Duhamel
Residents of Quebec's Outaouais and Laurentides regions fear that a mining project near the municipality of Duhamel will harm the environment.
-
Montreal Chinatown residents no longer feel their children safe at daycare
Some Chinatown residents say they no longer feel safe in their neighbourhood and that their young children are being exposed to crime and drug use while the City of Montreal is not listening to their pleas for help.
-
Red Bull racer Daniel Ricciardo loves Montreal's track and aura, and gets the parking rules
Among the impressive performances at Saturday's Canadian F1 Grand Prix qualifying runs, Australian Daniel Ricciardo's fifth-place finish stood out. Ricciardo loves the Montreal circuit and even knows how to decipher the city's often confusing parking signs.
Ottawa
-
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
-
Brain, heart conditions could be treated as a one functioning unit, uOttawa says
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
-
Downtown Toronto church badly damaged, historic artwork destroyed by fire
Crews are battling a fire inside a downtown Toronto church that is home to a historic piece of Canadian art.
London
-
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things. Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.
-
Wortley Pride festival continues on despite protests and messages of hate
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
Barrie
-
Overnight garage fire causes extensive damage to home near Bradford West Gwillimbury
An overnight garage fire has caused significant damage to a home in the west end of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Police Sargeant on cross-country cycling journey stops in Collingwood
Collingwood OPP welcomed Sargeant Dayne Campbell of the Vancouver Police Department on Saturday as he cycles across Canada to raise funds for cancer research.
-
Georgian College Auto Show in full gear at Barrie campus
The annual Georgian College Auto Show is in full gear this weekend, bringing together a wide range of cars, brands, students, and families.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
opinion
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in was involved in a collision with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Vehicle strikes bus shelter, four pedestrians suffer serious injuries: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener that sent four pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries.
-
-
Two taken to trauma centre following collision near Arthur: OPP
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious overnight collision in the Township of Wellington North.
Windsor
-
Windsor booster and long-time business owner Ted Farron dies
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
-
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
-
WIFF ‘Under the Stars’ features flicks for all ages
WIFF's 'Under the Stars' series returns with a slate of outdoor movies to enjoy.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP, family concerned for missing woman
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Friday hasn’t been heard from since.
-
Crews battle 2 overnight blazes
Residents in a converted building are displaced after a Saturday night fire.
-
Manitoba Hydro workers vote to authorize strike
Meter readers and inspectors for Manitoba Hydro could be on the picket line next month.
Regina
-
Family of homicide victim seeks closure through weekend vigil
A vigil was held Saturday in Regina to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.
-
Roughriders rally to clip Elks 29-21 at home in regular-season opener
Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in three touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came from behind to spoil Edmonton's Canadian Football League home opener, defeating the Elks 29-21 on Saturday.
-
‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
-
Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosts annual memorial ceremony in Saskatoon
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
-
One killed in fatal collision in Saskatoon
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Millar Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. looks into post-fire mushroom picking rush after First Nation reports conflicts
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
-
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
-
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United promises to make shingles vaccine free for B.C. residents 50 and older
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
-
B.C. looks into post-fire mushroom picking rush after First Nation reports conflicts
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
-
B.C. drunk driver bit officer during arrest, West Shore RCMP say
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
Kelowna
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.