Art Gallery of Nova Scotia re-opens with two new exhibitions

The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) re-opened its doors this weekend after six months of building maintenance.

The gallery has two new exhibitions to view along with favourites like the Maud Lewis gallery.

The new exhibits are Mitchell Wiebe’s: VampSites and Denyse Thomasos: Just Beyond.

“We are happy to be welcoming back visitors, patrons, and tourists with two new and exciting exhibitions that feature two internationally acclaimed artists, Nova Scotian Mitchell Wiebe and Trinidadian-Canadian Denyse Thomasos,” said Sarah Moore Fillmore, CEO, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, in a press release.

“It is poised to be a busy summer at the AGNS with summer camps sold out, a high number of visitors in the region, and exciting shows for people to experience.”

The AGNS will also be opening two additional shows later in June, said the release. One of which will feature new acquisitions from the Nova Scotia Art Bank Program and the other a highlight of Acadian artist Léopold L. Foulem.

“These exhibitions represent a broad range of artistic practice from across the region and country. They celebrate the breadth of creativity found here in Nova Scotia and introduce our audiences to the work of artists from outside the province who are looking at subject matter of shared importance, “ said David Diviney, Chief Curator, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in the release.

“After an extended period of closure, we are more than excited to welcome people back to the Gallery and together take part in many meaningful conversations and art centred experiences.”

The AGNS is open seven days a week 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and until 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

