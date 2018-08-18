There's been a spike in arts and cultural events in the uptown area of Saint John, as that part of the city experiences a revival.

This past week, artists were hard at work transforming some streets and vacant storefronts of the uptown area into a gallery space.

It’s all part of a free public art event called third shift, which culminated with a night-time exhibition Friday night.

Streets are being shut down so festival-goers can roam and explore the core of the city, all while taking in 19 art installations.

In the last four or five years, Emily Saab has seen a spike in the number of events happening uptown.

“I think that citizens and members of the community are just feeling empowered and excited to organize and to try something different. And there's amazing support here,” said Saab, who is the Third Shift Festival co-ordinator.

It's a sentiment shared by others.

Jody Kliffer is behind the Moonlight Bazaar Night Market happening later this month.

He says the uptown scene in the city has changed dramatically.

“When I was growing up, nobody wanted to be uptown, there was nothing really uptown,” Kliffer said. “But you're seeing within five years, businesses that are unique. They're inspired by the owners' creativity.”

Streets like Canterbury -- one of the streets that was shut down for Friday night's event, have seen a rise in the number of businesses opening up shop.

Back in 2015 when the first Third Shift was underway, one building in the neighbourhood was a car park that was being transformed. It now houses a pizza place, a bar and an art gallery.

And businesses in the area are keeping a watchful eye on all these events.

“Businesses are now really watching for what's coming conference-wise and getting geared up for their staff so they can manage their restaurants and their retail locations,” said Nancy Tissington, the executive director Of Uptown Saint John

The community is credited with packing the calendar with these uptown events, and many hope that momentum will only grow.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.