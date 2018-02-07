

CTV Atlantic





Two historic buildings in uptown Saint John will be saved as part of the latest in a series of vacant and dilapidated buildings being revitalized.

A developer plans to make commercial office space out of the bottom floors of the 150-year-old building at Union and Charlotte streets. The upper floors will be high-end apartments.

The old fire hall on Union Street has also been sold.

Historian Harold Wright says it’s about time developers started taking an interest in Union Street.

"I'm hoping within five years, some of the buildings that have seen better days will see better days again,” says Wright. “We'll be maybe a bit more sensitive in terms of our renovations. But I'd like to see every building full of people."

Wright held a public presentation Wednesday night on the history of both buildings and his predictions for Union Street's revitalization.