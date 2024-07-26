As caterpillars eat N.B. maple leaves, syrup producers consider insecticide solution

GRAND FALLS, N.B. -

New Brunswick's maple syrup industry is considering using an insecticide to kill off forest tent caterpillars that have chewed through a portion of the province's northwestern woodlands this summer.

The province's Department of Natural Resources is estimating that green, fuzzy caterpillars have caused the defoliation of about 120 square kilometres of forests on or near male syrup farms.

Frederick Dion, president of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, says producers are fearful the result will be unhealthy trees -- and lower production of syrup in next spring's runoff.

He estimates 30 to 40 producers of syrup have seen some level of infestation and says the association is studying the potential spraying of the biological insecticide BTK next spring to try and prevent a recurrence.

Dion says the proposed insecticide would be sprayed on maple leaves and -- after the BTK is ingested by the caterpillar -- would kill the insect without damaging the wider forest ecology.

He says maple syrup producers would need to pay for the insecticide, while the provincial government has to approve its use.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

