As Nova Scotia's floods turn fatal for the second year running, some say the province isn't ready
The second bout of deadly flooding in as many years has some Nova Scotia residents and municipal leaders saying it's time for the provincial government to accept that extreme weather is the new normal and make sure people have the tools they need to stay safe.
In Kings County, Coun. Dick Killam said the provincial government denied funding to his community twice in the past four years that would have led to work that would have shored up his community better to withstand Thursday's torrential rains.
And the first-ever manager of the Canadian Hurricane Centre said it's well past time for Nova Scotia to built a robust prediction, detection and alert system for flash flooding.
"The system makes it really difficult to provide advance warning," said Jim Abraham, who is also a retired Environment Canada meteorologist. "If the province, who's responsible for flood warnings or alerting, doesn't have the infrastructure to detect and predict -- if there isn't even such an official thing as a flood warning program -- then, of course, it's going to take longer."
The tail end of hurricane Beryl doused parts of western and central Nova Scotia with more than 100 millimetres of rain in just a few hours on Thursday. Roads and homes were flooded across an area stretching from Digby to Guysborough, Environment Canada said.
A young person died after they were swept into a ditch overflowing with rushing floodwaters in Wolfville, about 95 kilometres northeast of Halifax. RCMP said they got a call about the youth disappearing under the rushing water at about 7:30 p.m.
The province's Emergency Management Office issued flash flood alerts in four counties about an hour later. The alerts did not ask people to shelter in place.
In July last year, four people died -- including two young children -- in floods in the nearby municipality of West Hants after 250 mm of rain fell over 24 hours.
Recordings of radio calls made Thursday evening by the fire department Kings County, which includes Wolfville, indicate that residents were already calling in about extreme flooding around 5:30 p.m. The calls were first reported by the Globe and Mail and described submerged, impassable roads and people having to flee their homes.
If the province had a well-developed flooding alert system, emergency notices likely would have been sent to people's phones before a tragedy had already happened, Abraham said in an interview. And they would have asked people to shelter in place.
Such a system, he added, would also involve public education that would inform people in areas prone to flash floods about the risks, as well as which parts of their neighborhoods are especially dangerous.
Though the federal weather system issues warnings about severe weather that causes floods, provinces are responsible for any kind of flood predicting programs and warnings, Abraham said. Nova Scotia uses a provincial Emergency Management Office to gather information and issue warnings, and it gets most of its information from fire fighters and police working on the ground in emergencies, he said.
They're extremely hardworking and knowledgeable, he said, but they're not hydrologists or meteorologists.
"As much as I can tell, by the time ... the impact of the event is recognized, it's already almost too late to get the alert out," he said. "And in this case the event had mostly passed by the time the alert went out."
He said the province should start working with the federal government to combine resources and develop a full flash flood program. When asked if government should have started this work after last year's floods, Abraham was unequivocal: "Yes."
The provincial Emergency Management Office did not respond to a request for comment.
In Halls Harbour, a small community on the Bay of Fundy, pictures posted to social media showed part of the community's U-shaped road had collapsed into the sea. The road appeared to be split in two and impassable.
Killam said he applied three times for special funding from the provincial government for money that would help the town shore up its failing sea wall and wharf. The money would have also gone to reinforcement work on the part of the road that sits out over the water. If that work had been done, the damage wrought by Thursday's storm may not have been so severe, Killam said in an interview.
He said his first two applications were denied, and he's still waiting to hear back about the third. But after Thursday, that money seems more urgent than ever, he said.
"They were saying, 'Well, you know, climate change, in the future.' Well, as I've said before, the future's here now, and we're in for some major problems," Killam said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Obituary
Obituary Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Pennsylvania governor says man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'died a hero'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
Biden appeals for 'unity' after attempted Trump assassination, orders security review
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday appealed for the country to 'unite as one nation' after Saturday's apparent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and said he was ordering an independent security review of the lead-up to the attack.
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Obituary Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died after years living with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday. She was 53.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hands Carlos Alcaraz his Wimbledon trophy in a rare appearance for her
Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed Carlos Alcaraz the champion's trophy after the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Club on Sunday in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
Ontario educational assistant charged after alleged relationship with 14-year-old boy
An educational assistant at a Catholic elementary school in Welland has been charged after allegedly having an "intimate relationship" with a 14-year-old boy who was her former student.
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
2 shootings in Birmingham kill 7 people including young child, Alabama police say
Four people died in a shooting at a Birmingham, Ala., nightclub late Saturday, while an earlier shooting outside a home in the city killed three people including a young child, authorities in Alabama said.
opinion Why 'paying yourself first' is the key to a comfortable retirement
One of the most effective retirement savings strategies is to pay yourself first. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines strategies for consistently saving and investing over time and building a solid nest egg.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Man kidnapped in Vaughan located, suspects still at large: police
A man allegedly kidnapped in Vaughan was located on Sunday morning while the suspects responsible remain at large, police say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Pennsylvania governor says man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'died a hero'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
-
Obituary
Obituary Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died after years living with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday. She was 53.
Calgary
-
Horse euthanized after suffering fracture during chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized after suffering an injury during the chuckwagon races Saturday night at the Calgary Stampede.
-
Calgary man faces attempted murder charge following Friday night stabbing in southeast
A Calgary man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing that took place early Friday evening.
-
Proposed health campus would aim to provide more Airdrie residents with access to healthcare
A series of open houses this weekend in Airdrie focussed on health care and how best to meet the needs of the city’s more than 85,000 residents.
Edmonton
-
2 in hospital after apartment fire in northeast Edmonton: EFRS
Two people are in hospital after an apartment fire in northeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
Strathcona RCMP say scams on the rise, offer tips to stay safe
Grandparent scams are on the rise, according to Strathcona County RCMP.
-
Some Canadians will receive their Carbon Rebate on Monday. Here's how much they could get
Some Canadians will receive another instalment of the 2024 Canada Carbon Rebate in their bank accounts or in the mail this Monday. But who exactly is eligible? And how much could you receive?
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Pennsylvania governor says man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'died a hero'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
-
4 years later, planned social housing building in Parc-Ex in disrepair and empty
Four years ago, the City of Montreal promised a new social housing project in a neighbourhood that desperately needs it, but today, that Parc-Extension building sits empty and in disrepair.
-
Northern Quebec town preparing for possible evacuation as Labrador fire rages
A northern Quebec town is facing a possible evacuation order as a forest fire rages nearby on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Pennsylvania governor says man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'died a hero'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
-
Truck driver facing charges after falling asleep on Highway 416 in Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep, and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa by Environment Canada.
London
-
Urgent care department in London shuts its doors due to reported 'mechanical issues'
St. Joseph’s Health Care London said that the issue required the closure of its doors earlier than expected.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Pennsylvania governor says man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'died a hero'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
-
'Conception to completion in five days'; downtown Chatham, Ont. to be transformed with large art murals
“I’m sick and tired of having to leave my town to go find culture and art and large scale installations,” said artist Sarah Steele. “I think it's time for our little small town to have something neat to happen”.
Barrie
-
Senior murdered in Barrie, investigation ongoing
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Simcoe County
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Simcoe County
-
One person in hospital after crash in Clearview Township
One person is in hospital after a crash in Clearview Township on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Payments from $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement may be delayed
The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund is advising that the distribution of the multi-billion dollar treaty annuities settlement for past compensation may be “affected” by a pair of outstanding legal matters.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Pennsylvania governor says man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'died a hero'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Kitchener
-
One person injured in Waterloo shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting in uptown Waterloo.
-
Elora girl's memory continues to inspire hope for cancer research
A large crowd gathered under a bright blue sky to remember a young Elora girl whose positive attitude and zest for life continue to inspire others.
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex soapbox derby gets kids 'off the computers, out of the house, and into the garage'
After two years of organizing soapbox races for kids, the Windsor-Essex Soapbox Derby Association is ramping up efforts to host soapbox races for adults.
-
'Conception to completion in five days'; downtown Chatham, Ont. to be transformed with large art murals
“I’m sick and tired of having to leave my town to go find culture and art and large scale installations,” said artist Sarah Steele. “I think it's time for our little small town to have something neat to happen”.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Pennsylvania governor says man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'died a hero'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
Winnipeg
-
Skeeters be gone: Winnipeg mosquito spraying to start Sunday night
Some Winnipeg residents are being asked to stay inside and close their windows overnight as the city prepares to start fogging for mosquitoes.
-
Potential for baseball-sized hail as severe thunderstorm warnings hit Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) have issued several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for southern parts of the province.
-
Convicted sex offender released from jail again, will live in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender, who was released from a Manitoba prison for the third time in four years.
Regina
-
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
-
Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by Social Services a living hell
A Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by the Ministry of Social Services was living hell.
-
Heroes Unleashed hosts third annual Cross Canada Challenge for a good cause
An Alberta man who struggled with mental health and addiction issues is cycling across Canada to raise funds for a good cause.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
-
Collision between cyclist and truck in Saskatoon sends 1 to hospital
One man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a cyclist and a truck on Friday evening.
-
'The guys definitely deserve it': Riders head coach calls out fans ahead of next home game
Saskatchewan Roughriders Head Coach Corey Mace called out fans this week after the team had its lowest attendance since new Mosaic Stadium opened seven years ago.
Vancouver
-
'Stupidity': B.C. mayor sounds off after fireworks cause brush fire
A brush fire caused by youths setting off fireworks at a popular park in Nanaimo, B.C., the day the ban took effect has the city's mayor on edge about the province's vulnerability to wildfires as the season heats up.
-
-
Restaurants increasingly welcoming dogs with pawgaritas, barkuterie boards
At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji apple broth and adorned with zucchini.
Vancouver Island
-
'Stupidity': B.C. mayor sounds off after fireworks cause brush fire
A brush fire caused by youths setting off fireworks at a popular park in Nanaimo, B.C., the day the ban took effect has the city's mayor on edge about the province's vulnerability to wildfires as the season heats up.
-
First responders can't go to Victoria neighbourhood without police, chief says
A recent attack on a Victoria paramedic and the subsequent threats against cops who were called in to help mark the latest incidents of violence against local first responders, the city's police chief said in announcing emergency personnel would no longer respond to calls from a specific neighbourhood without police backup.
-
'Horrific': B.C. politicians react to Trump's assassination attempt
Reactions are pouring in from politicians of all stripes around the world after former U.S. president Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday—including in B.C.
Kelowna
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
-
RCMP catch excessive speeder after high-speed crash in Kelowna
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're continuing to focus on speed enforcement this week after a spike in the number of fatal collisions on B.C. highways.