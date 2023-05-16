As tidal power firms ebb, Fisheries minister strikes task force to smooth regulation

Turbines to create power in the Bay of Fundy are shown in a handout photo.The federal fisheries minister is creating a task force with industry and government members to smooth the regulation of Bay of Fundy tidal power, after a key player sought bankruptcy protection last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sustainable Marine Energy Canada Ltd. Turbines to create power in the Bay of Fundy are shown in a handout photo.The federal fisheries minister is creating a task force with industry and government members to smooth the regulation of Bay of Fundy tidal power, after a key player sought bankruptcy protection last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sustainable Marine Energy Canada Ltd.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island