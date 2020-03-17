HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting two new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positives in the province to seven.

The Health Department says the two new presumptive cases are travel-related and are connected to earlier cases.

The affected individuals are in self-isolation and recovering at home.

Two more presumptive cases are also reported in Newfoundland and Labrador, bringing the total number of cases in that province to three.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, says the woman and man live within the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, which covers Labrador and part of Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

The cases are linked to contact with the province's first presumptive case announced on Saturday.

Fitzgerald is recommending the closure of public spaces including fitness facilities, arenas, bars, performances spaces and says all St. Patrick's Day celebrations scheduled for later today should be cancelled.

The updates come as health officials and governments in Atlantic Canada are stepping up measures as they try to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.

In New Brunswick Tuesday there were a wide range of closures affecting bars, cinemas, libraries and museums, while restaurants are also being asked to limit customers to 50 per cent capacity.

New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador were also moving to allow as many public sector workers to work from home as possible and are encouraging the private sector to follow suit.

A public health emergency was in effect in Prince Edward Island after Premier Dennis King announced the move late Monday.

King said the declaration would enable Dr. Heather Morrison, the Island's chief public health officer, to take steps such as ordering the public not to attend public gatherings and to manage hospitals and ambulance services.

The province still has only one confirmed case of COVID-19, but health officials issued an alert that anyone who was on West Jet flight 3440 on March 7 from Toronto to Moncton, N.B., should self-isolate.

Morrison said the woman who is the confirmed case on the Island returned on the flight after travelling on a cruise ship.

"There was a case of COVID-19 on that particular flight and they had mild symptoms on that flight," Morrison told a news conference in Charlottetown.

She said three other Islanders who had been on the cruise with the patient are in self-isolation and are reported to be doing well. Morrison couldn't say whether they were also on the flight back to the Maritimes.

She also announced that all restaurants and bars will be required to close in-room dining, while dental clinics will be closing for 14 days.

As well, wakes at funeral homes will be restricted to family only, with gatherings limited to no more than 20 people.

Courts in Nova Scotia were asking lawyers and members of the public who have travelled internationally within the last two weeks, or who are experiencing symptoms linked to the coronavirus, not to visit courthouses anywhere in the province.

Meanwhile, lawyers handling court matters are being encouraged to co-operate where possible to find alternative measures to deal with them, such as telephone and video conferencing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.