HALIFAX -- There are two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of cases in the province to seven.

In a news release, the provincial government says the new cases are travel-related and are connected to earlier cases.

No other details about the cases have been released at this time.

The province says the individuals have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days and are recovering at home.

Public Health is working to identify others who may have been in close contact with them.

Premier Stephen McNeil, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia Health Authority CEO and President Dr. Brendan Carr and IWK Health Centre CEO and President Dr. Krista Jangaard will provide an update during a news conference this afternoon.

Of Nova Scotia’s seven COVID-19 cases, six are presumptive and one has been confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

There have been 934 negative test results in the province to date.

Nova Scotians who have travelled outside Canada, or have been in close contact with someone who has travelled internationally, and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are now being asked to complete an online questionnaire before calling 811.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.