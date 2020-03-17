HALIFAX -- There is another presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick – this time involving a child.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s medical officer of health, made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Russell says the child is a boy under the age of 10. He lives in zone 3, or central New Brunswick. He is a close contact to one of the two confirmed travel-related cases in the province.

Russell says the boy is self-isolating.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick to eight. Six of those cases are presumptive and two have been confirmed.

Additional testing to confirm the cases as positive COVID-19 cases will take place at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the province is urging citizens to stay home in an effort to reduce direct contact with others and to only go out for essentials.

The provincial government says it’s taking a number a steps to address the impact of COVID-19 in the province. As of Wednesday, only public-sector workers who work in critical functions or areas that support critical functions will remain on the job.