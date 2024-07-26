Atlantic School of Theology completes renovations of student residence

Renovations to the student residence at the Atlantic School of Theology are complete. The residence added 37 new beds and can now accommodate 103 students.

The renovations included repairs to brickwork, new plumbing, Wi-Fi updates and upgrades to bathroom and kitchen facilities.

Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong toured the renovated residence on Friday.

“I am pleased to see our post-secondary partners expanding and improving their student housing offerings,” said Wong. “The upgraded facility at the Atlantic School of Theology will welcome students this fall, freeing up housing stock in the surrounding communities.”

Heather McCance is the president of Atlantic School of Theology. She said she is pleased with the partnership between the province and the university.

“More than half of our residents are international students who have chosen to study here in Nova Scotia, and we’re excited to welcome students from around the globe to their home away from home this fall,” McCance said.

In a news release, the province said the residence houses students from Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Saint Mary’s University, Nova Scotia Community College and the University of King’s College.

The province said the university received $3 million to preserve and expand student accommodations.

