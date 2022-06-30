B.C. woman seriously injured in Cumberland County collision
A British Columbia woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Cumberland County.
RCMP responded to the collision on Hwy. 4 in Thomson Station, N.S., just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a car had collided with a transport truck as it was turning left into a gas station.
The 22-year-old driver and front-seat passenger, also women from British Columbia, were not injured in the collision. The back-seat passenger, a 47-year-old woman, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the transport truck, a 19-year-old man from New Brunswick, was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing as a collision reconstructionist determines what happened at the scene.
Hwy. 4 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
